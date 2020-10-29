close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2020

Khloe Kardashian disables Insta comments as she shares new pics after Kim Kardashian criticism

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 29, 2020

Kim  Kardashian has come under criticism for arranging  a  lavish birthday bash  during the coronavirus  pandemic.

The criticism, however, couldn't stop   Khloe Kardashian from sharing her pictures from the same event. 

Khloe  turned off her Instagram comments to avoid attacks from fans and followers on the social media platform. 

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared multiple pictures from a recent trip which she undertook with her family as part of Kim Kardashian's birthday celebrations.

"BEST TRIP EVER!! Than you Keeks," she captioned her bikini clad pictures, leaving her fans unable to comment.

It is not the first time the socialite has disabled her Instagram comments. Last year, she had turned of the comments to avoid criticism on the social media platform.

