Khloe Kardashian disables Insta comments as she shares new pics after Kim Kardashian criticism

Kim Kardashian has come under criticism for arranging a lavish birthday bash during the coronavirus pandemic.

The criticism, however, couldn't stop Khloe Kardashian from sharing her pictures from the same event.

Khloe turned off her Instagram comments to avoid attacks from fans and followers on the social media platform.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared multiple pictures from a recent trip which she undertook with her family as part of Kim Kardashian's birthday celebrations.

"BEST TRIP EVER!! Than you Keeks," she captioned her bikini clad pictures, leaving her fans unable to comment.

It is not the first time the socialite has disabled her Instagram comments. Last year, she had turned of the comments to avoid criticism on the social media platform.

