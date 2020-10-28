Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reignites war with 'nepotism kids'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture. Photo: file

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken her feud with "nepotism kids" to a new level after her latest dig at them in a tweet.



"This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?" tweeted Kangana on Tuesday.

In a follow-up tweet, the actress reached out to Malhotra, offering her assistance if she needed it.

"Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekhaji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith," she tweeted.

Indian actress stabbed thrice in Mumbai

Malhotra was on her way from a cafe Mumbai to her house she was stopped by a man who had been her friend since over a year.

According to the actress's statement to the police, she was stabbed thrice by the man when she turned down his marriage proposal.

Malhotra was recovering from her wounds in a hospital. She had been stabbed twice in the arms and once in the abdomen.