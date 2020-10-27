Prince Harry ‘seeking right to vote’ by ‘renouncing allegiance’ to Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry seems to be contemplating letting go of his allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II, choosing his new life in United States in place of it.

Following the Duke of Sussex’s latest interview with GQ, royal expert Victoria Arbiter claimed that he is rethinking his allegiance to Her Majesty as his political speeches appear to be a warmup for the move.

In a piece penned for Honey, Arbiter claimed: “I don't doubt Harry's desire to be among those heading to the polls. As a newly minted California resident he's personally invested in the election's outcome in a way he never will have been before.”

“Despite being a foreign national, his first presidential race since moving to the US may well feel like the most important election of his lifetime. Presently forbidden from exercising his right to vote, it remains to be seen if he's prepared to renounce allegiance to the Queen in order to one day have a say in the country he now resides,” she wrote.

This comes after an earlier appearance of Prince Harry where he urged Americans to vote, despite being barred from making political statements as a royal.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK in my entire life,” he had said.