close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 26, 2020

Harry Styles wins hearts as he drops music video for his new track 'Golden'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 26, 2020

Harry Styles has brought smiles to his fans as he dropped the hotly anticipated music video for his new track 'Golden'.

The new single, which is a follow-up to 'Watermelon Sugar',  was released on Monday after days of teasers, featuring the heartthrob running in an unbuttoned white shirt and displaying his tattooed torso in crystal-clear Italian waters.

 The music icon, while speaking ahead of the latest release from his platinum-selling album Fine Lines,  said: "I'd like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. It cheered me up."

The video, shot against the soaring Mediterranean backdrop of the Amalfi Coast, is more Styles-centric than his previous hit.

Within an hour the video had been watched more than 450,000 times on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Harry Styles shared the news: 'GOLDEN. OUT NOW'. 

View this post on Instagram

GOLDEN. OUT NOW.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on


Latest News

More From Entertainment