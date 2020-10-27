close
Mon Oct 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2020

Chiniot: Four men allegedly subject university student to sexual assault

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 27, 2020
The News/Files

Four men subjected a Chiniot university student to sexual assault at gunpoint, Geo News reported Monday, citing police.

According to DPO Chiniot, the victim's class fellow tricked her into visiting his village, where he, along with his friends, raped her.

Police have arrested the main suspect and registered a case against the incident, whereas the search for the rest of the suspects remains underway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan