Chiniot: Four men allegedly subject university student to sexual assault

Four men subjected a Chiniot university student to sexual assault at gunpoint, Geo News reported Monday, citing police.
According to DPO Chiniot, the victim's class fellow tricked her into visiting his village, where he, along with his friends, raped her.
Police have arrested the main suspect and registered a case against the incident, whereas the search for the rest of the suspects remains underway.