Eminem wants fans to listen to 'The Food Villain' album by his concert DJ

Eminem released his album "Music To Be Murdered By" earlier this year, days before his surprise appearance at Oscars.

His fans are eagerly waiting for him to share any update about his upcoming project.

The Detroit rapper on Sunday promoted a new album on Twitter but fans were left disappointed to know that it wasn't Slim Shady's new album.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Em asked his fans to listen to a new album by "The Alchemist" who served Slim Shady as tour DJ.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper shared the cover of the album titled "The Food Villain".

"My concert DJ and cohort @Alchemist just dropped his new project The Food Villain - hit up ALC Records to pick it up!," Eminem tweeted.



