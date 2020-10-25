Hrithik Roshan buys apartments worth nearly 100 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly purchased apartments worth nearly 100 crore in Mumbai, according to Indian media.



The War actor purchased the apartments on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of Mannat, a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road that offers a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea.

He is also planning to merge these floors into one.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik has reportedly spent over 100 crore for the new property.

The report further says that the deal was finalized a month ago and payments were done recently. The building still seems under construction with no amenities available currently.

Earlier, the actor had rented an apartment at Rs 8.25 lakh per month in June 2020 at Juhu’s Prime Beach building to spent lockdown with his children.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in film War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.