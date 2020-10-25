Queen Elizabeth ‘incredibly upset’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s departure from royal family, claims Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has claimed that Queen Elizabeth will be ‘incredibly upset’ about the exit of Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the British royal family.



In an interview with Daily Express UK, Piers Morgan, who often discusses Meghan and Harry on his show, said the Queen would be ‘very upset’ about the exit of royal couple from the family.

“Prince Harry is the grandson of Her Majesty, and she will be incredibly upset about their departure,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier this year to become financially independent and settled down in Montecito California.

The couple have also signed a lucrative multi-million deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Harry and Meghan's exit deal is expected to be reviewed by Buckingham Palace in April 2021 — a year since they officially stepped down.