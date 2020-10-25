Prince William, Kate Middleton livid over how Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘overshadowed them’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly elated over having the Sussexes out of the royal fold and allegedly nothing could make it happier for the duo.

Royal author Robert Lacey spoke out about the Cambridge’s alleged delight over Prince Harry’s royal snub during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The author was quoted saying, “I talked to Ken Wolf, who was the bodyguard to Harry and William when they were little boys. And he said how William was always sort of jealous of the lovable rogue reputation that Harry had and the affection that he generated.”

With the alleged deep rooted jealously at play in Prince William’s mind , “There is certainly a school of thought that William and [his wife] Kate were not happy at the way in which these royal rock stars, Harry and Meghan, overshadowed them, and that they’re quite happy now to have seen them out of the country.”

Lacey also added, “There is a school of thought that it suits William very well for Harry and Meghan to be the scapegoats living abroad.”