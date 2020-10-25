Kelly Clarkson offers fans painful dating advice amid divorce row: 'we've all been there'

Despite being a bit of a realist, Kelly Clarkson appears a tad bit concerned about her fan’s well-being, as well as about how badly they might take her candid thoughts on the subject.



The conversation began when a fan mailed in their question on the, The Kelly Clarkson Show and enquired about their prospective future with their crush. They added, “My crush only uses Instagram to message me and he sends me heart eyes emojis. He hasn’t asked for my number. How do I convince him to take our relationship to the next level and actually text?”



In response, the Grammy award-winning singer was rather upfront yet a bit concerned with the way the fan would take her advice on the matter at hand.

Clarkson began by saying, “I have advice, I don’t know if you want it. I don't understand why you would want to be with someone that only does it in front of people, that's my thing."



She also added, “You need to know what’s happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors because that’s who you’re going to be with.”

The tough love didn’t end their either, Clarkson ended her short monologue with a few words of encouragement that pointed out the complexities of life.

She made sure her fan realized that, at times, crushes don't pan out the way people want them to "and that's OK because we've all been there. It's not just you."