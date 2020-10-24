Priyanka Chopra says quarantining with Nick Jonas was like an eye-opener for her

Priyanka Chopra jokes that she’s happy to 'still like' Nick Jonas after 'spending so much time with him'

Priyanka Chopra has been under quarantine and mostly indoors with husband Nick Jonas ever since the coronavirus pandemic swept across the US.

While the actress is asthmatic, her better-half copes up with diabetes and the couple needs to be extra-cautious towards their health.

Talking about how it was like to quarantine with Nick, Priyanka said while appearing on With Hoda & Jenna on Friday, "He’s great, and we would’ve never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine.”

She told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager, “It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together, but that was definitely a silver lining — to be able to be home.”

The Quantico starlet then joked that she’s happy to “still like” Nick after “spending so much time with him” throughout the pandemic.

The global icon revealed how she used this time to do something productive while paying attention towards her wellness.

“I have to say I was very productive through this quarantine,” she explained. “I go working out, I spent a lot of time on my health and wellness and eating right. Being a creative person, I guess, I continued to work.”

Earlier, Pee Cee had talked to British Vogue about how she misses home and her family during the lockdown.

“Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my 4-year-old niece, Krishna,” she said at the time. “It’s been incredible watching her discover new things.”

