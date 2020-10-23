Meghan Markle ‘mimics’ Queen Elizabeth in her latest portrait with Prince Harry?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is ‘mimicking’ Queen Elizabeth’s early poses in her latest snap with Prince Harry, according to a body language expert.



Judi James told Fabulous that with her acting experience and her experience and her eloquence, passion and empathy for her causes, the Duchess of Sussex is undoubtedly the star of the double act now they are off making the world a better place, but this pose very cleverly places Harry in the higher and more dominant position, looking direct into the camera while Meghan giggles shyly from the chair.

Judi further said, “Tellingly this pose mimics the poses the Queen first used with Philip, where he also sat leaning looking protective and manly while she smiled shyly from her chair.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and settled down in Santa Barbara with their son Archie, recently have unveiled their stunning black-and-white portrait, specially clicked for their appearance at TIME100 Talks.

The royal couple posed for their TIME100 photoshoot and the official snap looks nothing like their previous royal snaps taken so far.

The photo was showcased by TIME magazine's promotional teaser of the virtual event scheduled.