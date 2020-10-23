Ellen DeGeneres’s staff filled with rage over her cold apology monologue

Ellen DeGeneres’s staff is unhappy with the way she handled her allegedly sarcastic apology on The Ellen Show and to this day they are livid over it all.

The comment that irked her staff the most was the TV host’s banter about having had a ‘terrific’ summer filled with internal work and patience. While on the surface the comment might appear harmless and an apparent sign of personal growth, it ended up not sitting well with the brunt of her employees.

Reason being that many of them believe her jokes underminded the gravity of the situation, and instead seemed to be a slap to their faces.

According to Film Daily, one former employee believes, “When she said, ‘Oh, my summer was great’ and that was supposed to be funny, I thought, ‘It’s funny that you had a rough summer because everyone was calling out all of the allegations of your toxic work environment and now you’re the one suffering?”

While another claimed, “When you’re talking about people who have accused her leadership of the seriousness of sexual misconduct, I don’t think it’s appropriate to have jokes in the monologue.”

Another aspect of her monologue that ticked her former staff off was when the TV show host admitted that one should not dub themselves a ‘kind’ person as it leaves little room for wrongdoings and mistakes.

Whether the host aimed the admittance as a personal reflection or a hidden jibe, one former employee believes, “I don’t feel sorry that she’s in a s–tload of trouble because she branded herself the ‘be kind’ person. She’s acting like it was something she said in passing that just stuck with her. It’s not something that stuck with her, it’s not an accident. She went forward with this idea and this marketing strategy that was not true behind the scenes.”

Regardless of the intentions behind her jokes, former employees do agree on one thing and that is that Ellen should have handled the situation with more caution and heart.

