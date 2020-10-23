Jared Leto gears up to play ‘Joker’ in upcoming ‘Justice League’ venture

Jared Leto has once again signed on to play the Joker in Zack Snyder’s DC directorial. His last debut within the franchise was a little over four years ago, in the 2016 release of Suicide Squad and thus fans are anxiously awaiting the final release.

Leto’s project is currently in the first stages of production and will star a number of notable Hollywood faces like Ray Fisher, Ben Affleck and even Amber Heard.

The project is even officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League and will be streamed specifically on HBO max as part of a four-episode series event held next year.

Snyder is deeply focused on curating his own version of the DC classics and thus, during a JusticeCon panel the director admitted, "I literally would blow (the movie) up, if I thought for a second anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release -- which again, famously, I literally have never seen -- would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein's monster that you got in the theatre.”

Snyder is also a director known notoriously for his work ethic so fans can expect a banging release, He believes, “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie; I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph."