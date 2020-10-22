NAB chairman gives the green signal to file another case against Nawaz Sharif

The logo of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) can be seen in this illustration. — Geo.tv/Files

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file references against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former principal secretary to ex-pm Nawaz, Fawad Hasan Fawad, and other prominent personalities, Geo News reported on Thursday.



The development took place at the NAB Executive Board meeting on Thursday during which the anti-graft body approved four investigations, said a statement by the bureau.

According to NAB, investigations have been approved against PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah and PTI MPA Aleem Khan as well.

NAB said that references will also be filed against two other important personalities, former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry and ex-Intelligence Bureau chief, Aftab Sultan.

The anti-graft watchdog has alleged that Iqbal, the former planning minister, had increased the scope of the Narowal Sports City from Rs30 million to Rs3 billion illegally.



Moreover, NAB has decided to file a corruption reference against Fawad Hasan, who was the principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif when the PML-N supremo was the prime minister and Ahsan Iqbal.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to file a corruption reference against former Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Farkhund Iqbal, former DG Planning Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Mehboob Ali Khan, former director Waqar Ali Khan, former member planning and design Abdul Aziz Qureshi, former CEO NTS Haroon, former estate management officer Latif Abid, former project director clean drinking water for all Sikandar Javed, General Manager Nespak Jamil Bajwa and others.

