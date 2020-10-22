Elton John opens up about racy music videos, hails R&B singer Teyana Taylor's new track

Legendary singer Elton John seems to be fed up of racy music videos as he shared his views about the phenomena while lauding a young talented R&B singer Teyana Taylor's latest promo for her track 'Lose Each Other' for less twerking and more "empowering" clips.



Teyana,29 - in her promo for the latest track - plays the piano in a way that really makes fans happy.

Hailing the singer, Elton said on an Instagram Live to him: 'What you did in the video was so beautiful and empowering'.

He added: 'Normal videos have people shaking their booties and this was a piece of art.'

The legend musician went on to say: "You weren't shaking anything. It means a lot. There really aren't many classy videos out there.'

Gushing over the video, Elton said: "This one is the Rolls-Royce of videos."

Elton's opinion of bootie-shaking music videos comes after the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker recently criticised modern pop stars for using multiple songwriters.



The 73-year-old icon hailed Father John Misty and Conan Gray for their original songwriting, but said: “Conan’s from America and he’s the only person in the American Spotify Top 50 to actually write the song without anybody else.

"Everybody else there’s four or five writers [per track]. You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song."

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker also isn't a fan of songs made on a computer.

Elton continued: "I like people who write songs. There’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that."

Meanwhile, the legend recently admitted he has 'no interest in being Elton' amid the ongoing pandemic.