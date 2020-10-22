Elton John opens up about racy music videos, hails R&B singer Teyana Taylor's new track

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Legendary singer Elton John seems to be fed up of racy music videos as he shared his views about the phenomena while lauding a young talented R&B singer Teyana Taylor's latest promo for her track 'Lose Each Other' for less twerking and more "empowering" clips.
Teyana,29 - in her promo for the latest track - plays the piano in a way that really makes fans happy.
Hailing the singer, Elton said on an Instagram Live to him: 'What you did in the video was so beautiful and empowering'.
He added: 'Normal videos have people shaking their booties and this was a piece of art.'
The legend musician went on to say: "You weren't shaking anything. It means a lot. There really aren't many classy videos out there.'
Gushing over the video, Elton said: "This one is the Rolls-Royce of videos."
Elton's opinion of bootie-shaking music videos comes after the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker recently criticised modern pop stars for using multiple songwriters.
The 73-year-old icon hailed Father John Misty and Conan Gray for their original songwriting, but said: “Conan’s from America and he’s the only person in the American Spotify Top 50 to actually write the song without anybody else.
"Everybody else there’s four or five writers [per track]. You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song."
The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker also isn't a fan of songs made on a computer.
Elton continued: "I like people who write songs. There’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that."
Meanwhile, the legend recently admitted he has 'no interest in being Elton' amid the ongoing pandemic.