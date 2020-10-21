Bella Thorne says she is obsessed with a fashion brand

Bella Throne has appeared on the cover of "Grazia", a popular weekly women's magazine.

The American actress thanked Grazia and said she is honored to be on the cover of the magazine.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said she has discussed several important issues in conversation with the publication.

She also shared the cover with her fans, unveiling her full Channel look.

The caption accompanying her post read, "if u know me u know I’m obsessed w Chanel."