Ertugrul: 'Banu Çiçek' shares throwback picture with 'Gunduz Alp' actor

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen who played Banu Çiçek, the wife of Dogan Alp, on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with child actor Yaman Tümen who portrayed Gunduz Alp in Dirilis:Ertugrul.
"Hola. On this day 2017,"she captioned the picture on her Instagram stories.
The historical TV series started airing in 2014 and ended in 2019. "Dirilis:Ertugrul" went on to become one of the highly popular TV series in several Muslim countries, setting new records on YouTube.
The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.