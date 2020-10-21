close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2020

Ertugrul: 'Banu Çiçek' shares throwback picture with 'Gunduz Alp' actor

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 21, 2020

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen who played Banu Çiçek, the wife of Dogan Alp, on Wednesday shared a throwback picture with  child actor   Yaman Tümen who portrayed   Gunduz Alp in Dirilis:Ertugrul.

"Hola. On this day  2017,"she captioned the picture on her Instagram stories.

The historical TV series started airing in  2014 and ended in 2019. "Dirilis:Ertugrul" went on to become one of the highly  popular TV series in several Muslim countries, setting new records on YouTube.

The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.


