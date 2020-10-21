Kylie Jenner and Kendall's lawsuit 'ripping off design' takes new turn

Kylie Jenner reached agreement in lingerie lawsuit as the company reportedly decided to dismiss all claims against her and sister Kendall

The reality stars, who were accused of ripping off Klauber Bros Inc's lace design in their Kendall + Kylie lingerie collection, have settled the matter with the company.

Court documents documents, obtained by a media outlet, state the company is now dismissing all claims against Kylie.

The company stated they need 45 days to execute the official documents, with the suit settled for an 'undisclosed sum'.

Earlier this year, it was reported Klauber is suing to get all of the profits the reality star-turned-businesswoman 'netted off any designs using its lace'.

The document reportedly reads: 'Please takes notice that Plaintiff Klauber Brothers, Inc. has reached a settlement agreement as to the claims against Defendants The Kylie Shop, Inc. and Kylie Jenner, Inc.



The company had filed a lawsuit against Kylie and Kendall when they claimed the stars had 'cashed in on its copyrighted designs' for lingerie.

Klauber Bros' lace pattern with swirling curls and flowers looked identical to what the sisters had created, it was argued.