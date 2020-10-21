Tory Lanez under fire for dubbing Megan Thee Stallion his ‘friend’: ‘He is genuinely crazy’

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly put her foot down after Tory Lanez released a statement in his defense, all regarding his alleged involvement in Megan’s shooting incident.

The rapper said his piece during an Instagram live this Tuesday, nearly a few weeks after he was initially accused of shooting WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

Lanez was quoted saying, “I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend.”

The rapper also added, “No matter what; even if she doesn’t look at me like that - I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

Lanez later went on to point out that the only two people with correct information are he and Stallion, and thus “It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is - when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like.”

“She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name ... are not true. For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through' he said. 'Just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me.”

His statement was not taken in good faith either. While the WAP singer didn’t directly reference Lanez by name, her official Twitter account posted a short tweet near the same time the rapper’s live went up.

Thus, soon after the rapper concluded, Stallion clapped back with some short words of her own and claimed, “This [expletive] genuinely crazy.” (sic)



