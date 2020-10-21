Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets senior police officers led by Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher at CM House, Karachi- Picture courtesy: CM House

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed high ranking officers of the provincial police to continue their work and assured them his government will always stand by them and will not disappoint them on any occasion.

He was talking to senior police officers at Chief Minister House a day after the police's top brass sought to proceed on leave en masse in protest against the "demoralising and shocking" treatment of the Sindh police chief in the events that led to the arrest of PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar and other senior officers, including AIGs and DIGs, were present during the meeting, which had been called to review the situation arising from the arrest of the PML-N leader.



CM Shah assured the police officers of the provincial government's complete support and said "we will not let Sindh Police get demoralised".

"The Sindh government has always directed the police to work independently and asked officers to continue working impartially."

Shah said the provincial government is working to further strengthen the police's professional abilities.



He said that Sindh Police has made a lot of sacrifices to restore law and order in the province, especially in Karachi.

In response, the police thanked the Sindh chief minister for guiding and supporting the force at every stage.