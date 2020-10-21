Prince Charles shares wizarding stories with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

While quarantine has made quality bonding time difficult for Prince Charles, he still finds virtual ways to converse with his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, via video calls.

According to Town and Country magazine, most times Prince Charles chooses to read special books to the budding royals, and their most favorite books to comb through have always been Harry Potter.

That is not to say however, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are not the only grandchildren the future king is close to. Despite living in different time zones, the prince still lights up each time he gets to spend time with Harry and Meghan's son Archie, no matter how virtual.

Their last reported exchange occurred during Prince Harry’s birthday. There Prince Charles was invited to partake in virtual celebrations and got to share an adorable bonding moment with baby Archie.

The Scottish Sun reported upon the adorable encounter and claimed, “It was very pleasant, Harry told the family how much he missed them. Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew [the candles] out. He also called his grandfather, ‘pa’ when Grandpa was a bit too challenging for him to master.”