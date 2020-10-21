close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
Scott Disick mocks his ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Scott Disick mocks his ex Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

US reality TV star Scott Disick mocked his estranged partner and mother of his three children Kourtney Kardashian over her recent Instagram post.

Kourtney took to her Instagram and shared a sizzling picture of herself, donning an orange and white outfit. The star captioned her post: “I don’t cook, I don’t clean”- a reference to Cardi B’s smash-hit WAP.

Scott Disick, 37 who has three children together with Kourtney, took a jibe at her and made a savage comment on her photo, aiming a light humor.

“That’s for sure!”, wrote Scott.

View this post on Instagram

I don’t cook, I don’t clean

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Fans of Kourtney’s were not exactly thrilled with Scott’s cryptic remark and lashed out at the actor for bashing Kourtney publicly.

One wrote: “Outrageous that you would comment this!”

Others said: “Lol, like you’re a model dad to your kids!” “This isn’t very nice Scott!”

Kourtney, however, seemed to understood the sheepish humor behind Scott’s remark and liked the star’s comment.

Scott and Kourtney’s break-up was an ugly mess for all their fans out there. The two currently co-parent children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

