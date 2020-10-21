Amber Riley details being subjected to racial abuse by a Trump supporter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amber Riley has blasted a supporter of US President Donald Trump after being subjected racially-motivated incident of abuse.
The Glee star, 34, turned to her Instagram with a charged rant about a Trump supporter who had been pestering her at a parking lot and later spat at her.
“What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my [expletive] car,” wrote Riley on her Instagram.
She went on to note how the man kept pointing to his Trump hat and tried to block her from parking her car.
“When I was like, ‘whatever, get on, like, get from in front of my car’…this [expletive] spit on my car.”
“In 2020, he saw a black woman, thought he was gonna try to punk me, and the [expletive] spit on my car. I don’t have words for this,” she added.
Riley’s message has now been deleted with additional details about the incident also not known.
“But I can say this. I’m not the one, the two or the three. I’m not the person that’s gonna take their phone out and make you famous when you’re doing racist [expletive]. I’ma beat your [expletive]. I don’t condone violence, but I do condone self-defense. Because I can ignore your racist [expletive], but when it comes to assault I’m not taking my phone out, this is not a game,” she added.