IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, senior Sindh police officers seek leave after being 'humiliated' in Capt Safdar arrest

KARACHI: IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, senior Sindh Police officers in the province have applied for leave as the Captain Safdar arrest controversy intensified on Tuesday, with the senior command of the Sindh Police saying that the episode had left police "shocked and demoralised".



According to sources, several senior officers, including IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, have decided to go on leave.

The officials reportedly include the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, the AIG Special Branch (whose application for leave has been widely circulated) and several Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of police.

An application signed by AIG Special Branch Imran Yaqoob, which has been making the rounds on social media, reads that he wishes to proceed on leave because the police high command has been “ridiculed and mishandled”, leading to demoralisation within the ranks of Sindh Police.



“In such a stressful situation, it is quite difficult for me to discharge my duty in a professional manner,” AIG Imran has said.

He added that he needed 60-day earned leaves to “come out of the shock and settle down”.

According to a Geo News correspondent, 12-13 other police officers have submitted similar leave requests.

The officers have reportedly said that if their request is not entertained, they will simply stop showing up to their postings.

