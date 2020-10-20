Royal family ‘edged’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle out with ‘cruel’ actions: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s historic move from the royal family has turned into international hot gossip and even after seven months, continues to spark speculations and reports.

Per this new report by Battle of Brothers author Robert Lacey, the royal family could not handle the two ‘rock stars’ that were able to ‘overshadow both William and Kate’, thus ended up ‘edging him and Meghan out’.

Lacey went on to say that this extreme overshadowing and downright cruelty ended up becoming the catalyst that caused Prince Harry to hoard resentment against the Firm.

Resentment that only seemed to increase after Meghan joined the fold and ended up stealing attention away from more senior family members.

Lacey was quoted telling the Daily Mail, “The British royal system can be very cruel, and it's particularly cruel to the spare. Harry came to realize in his teens that he was typecast as the court jester, the number two.”

During the course of his interview, the author also admitted that the royal family has had a bad history with royal spares. From the kind of treatment Princess Margaret received, to Prince Andrew and now Prince Harry, “They start off in the public eye as playmates, as co-stars with the heir.”

“And what's their destiny? To be pushed down the line of succession as babies come along, marriages come along. There was trouble with Margaret. There was trouble with Andrew. And now we have the same thing with Harry.”

Before concluding, Lacey dubbed Meghan the “megawatt woman” who was able to “transform” Prince Harry and even encouraged him to take better control of his personal life, outside of the confining rules and regulations of the royal family.