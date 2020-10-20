Prince William’s secret confession to Kate during Harry, Meghan’s final event revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had caught the attention of the entire globe during their last royal engagement earlier this year in March.

During the Commonwealth Day Service, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Kate Middleton and Prince William and their encounter during the event had made headlines all across the globe.

Now, a lip reader has analyzed what may be getting whispered by royal couples amongst themselves as tensions were at its highest within the family, just days before the Sussex pair stepped down officially.

Author Robert Lacey writes in his book, Battle of Brothers, that quite a lot of distressing events took place that day as he commented on the behavior of the two couples.

"Nor could it be said that the two royal brothers made any great personal efforts to 'chum up' together once they found themselves seated close,” he wrote.

He went on to say that William had also uttered the “longest coherent sentence that TV-watching lip readers could work out” and confirmed that it was not about his brother Harry.

As the event had taken place just at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic when fear was at an all-time high, Lacey quotes William as saying: "This whole handshaking thing is weird. We're going to have to put a load of hand gel on after this."