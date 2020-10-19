Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not 'expert' enough to lead digital event, say critics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to take part in the special edition of Time 100 where they would discuss the dangers of social media and creation of a safer online community.

Critics are targeting the royal couple ahead of Tuesday's session , casting doubts on their social media expertise.

"The Sussexes are apparently 'expert' enough on this topic to lead an entire digital event - but how,?? said a royal fan and PR expert on Twitter after after Time magazine announced Meghan and Harry as panel hosts.



"They’ve done very little publicly to establish real credibility outside of paid speaking opportunities and vague mentions of 'conversations' with actual experts."

Meghan was recently criticized for claiming that she was the most trolled person in the entire world last year, a claim that was rejected by many publication.

She had made the statement when she, alongside Prince Harry, debuted their podcast.