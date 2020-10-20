FBR sends notice to Ghotki washerman in Rs12.78bn bank transaction case

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has sent a notice to a washerman in Ghotki for allegedly carrying out a transaction worth Rs12.78bn, Geo News reported.



Ramesh Kumar, the washerman, submitted his reply to the FBR's notice on Monday. The FBR had said in its notice to Ramesh that a transaction of the large sum was recorded in the washerman's bank account and he did not pay any tax on purchases worth millions of rupees.

In his reply, Kumar told the Bureau that he did not own any businesses and was not linked to any business transactions.

