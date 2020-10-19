Meghan Markle held Prince Harry ‘hostage’, Piers Morgan attacks royal couple yet again

Meghan Markle has held Prince Harry ‘hostage’, Piers Morgan takes aim at royal couple yet again

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, in yet another jab at Meghan Markle, has said that Prince Harry is held ‘hostage’ by his wife the Duchess of Sussex.



Taking an aim at the royal couple, Piers Morgan said that Prince Harry is like a ‘nodding puppet’.

The Daily Star Online quoted Piers as saying that the endless videos where Harry sits or stands by Meghan Markle’s side looking slightly vacant-eyed remind him of hostage videos each time they appear, adding that the duchess does most of the talking and Prince Harry is like a ‘nodding puppet’.

The 55-year-old host further said, "It's almost like she's got some robotic mechanism which makes his mouth move but the whole thing is just very sad."

Piers often targets Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royals and settled down in Santa Barbara, California, on Good Morning Britain and online, however, he claims to be not a bully, but says he says things as they are.