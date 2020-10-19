close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
Web Desk
October 19, 2020

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take a dip in sea, romantic picture breaks the internet

Web Desk
Mon, Oct 19, 2020
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take a dip in sea, romantic picture breaks the internet

Mom-to-be Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli took a dip in the sea and the romantic picture has taken the internet by storm.

The Indian cricketer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo of him and Anushka taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly in each other’s eyes.

Virat Kohli credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for the romantic photo.

He captioned the photo with a heart emoticon and wrote, “pic credit - @abdevilliers17.”

️ pic credit - @abdevilliers17

Meanwhile, Anushka also turned to Instagram and posted a dazzling photo of her flaunting the growing baby bump.

She wrote, “Pocketful of sunshine.”

Pocketful of sunshine ️️

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child and baby is the baby is due in January 2021.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

