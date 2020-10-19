close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
October 19, 2020

Adele delights fans with big announcement about her future move: 'So excited and terrified'

Mon, Oct 19, 2020

Adele has delighted fans with an announcement about her long-awaited comeback as she is ready   to host 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 32-year-old singer  took to her Instagram handle on Sunday night to stun her followers with   the exciting news, revealing that she will be the musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live'.

It's the 'Someone Like You'  singer's first major appearance in four years after her last tour in 2016 as she  has not dropped any new record since the release of her '25' album in 2015, and her admirers are desperate for a new music, which could possibly be announced on the show next week.

Taking to Instagram she shared a picture of three post-it notes saying 'Oct 2', 'Adele' and 'H.E.R'. She also wrote a lengthy note to share her excitement: 'I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!'

Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ️

She added: 'Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!

"I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week."

The  singer has been working on the follow-up to her acclaimed album ‘25’ and told friends at a wedding party it would be released in September 2020. However, months before the intended release date, her manager confirmed the record had been delayed.

In August, the star admitted she had “no idea” when the album would be released now, when a fan pressed her for a release date on Instagram.

