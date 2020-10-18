Prince Harry and Prince William: Row over a royal position to widen the rift between brothers

Prince Harry and Prince William developed some serious differences after the younger son of Prince Charles married former actress Meghan Markle.

Harry has moved to the United States with his wife and son Archie after stepping down from his royal duties.

According to British media reports, the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William is likely to widen if Prince William becomes the head of the Royal Marines , said a report in Express.co.uk



Citing a leading royal expert and the author of the recently published book ‘Battle of Brother, the publication reported that the development would mark the end of William's relationship with his younger brother.

Robert Lacey, while speaking on TV show "The Royal Beat", said, “I think that will mark the rift.

“I think that they have kept that position open for him [Harry] if he wants to come back into the family and if they are going to give it to William, I think that is the end of it.”

Harry was stripped of his military roles including Captain General of the Royal Marines after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to the United States.