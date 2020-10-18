close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 18, 2020

Joe Jonas adopts unique way to show his love for brother Nick Jonas: See pic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 18, 2020

Joe Jonas has shown how much he loves his brother  Nick Jonas as  he  wore  a face mask with his sibling's smile during his appearance in the city.

 Joe shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram Story, showing him wearing the mask with Nick’s smiling face printed on it.

The 27-year-old, wearing a dark cap and sunglasses on his head in the photo, tagged his bro hoping he would get a kick out of it.

Joe and his wife Sophie Turner, who  recently welcomed their baby daughter, were spotted with their little one for the first time while out walking as a family few weeks ago.

'The Game Of Thrones' star reportedly named their sweetheart  called Willa


