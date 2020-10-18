Joe Jonas adopts unique way to show his love for brother Nick Jonas: See pic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Joe Jonas has shown how much he loves his brother Nick Jonas as he wore a face mask with his sibling's smile during his appearance in the city.
Joe shared a selfie of himself on his Instagram Story, showing him wearing the mask with Nick’s smiling face printed on it.
The 27-year-old, wearing a dark cap and sunglasses on his head in the photo, tagged his bro hoping he would get a kick out of it.
Joe and his wife Sophie Turner, who recently welcomed their baby daughter, were spotted with their little one for the first time while out walking as a family few weeks ago.
'The Game Of Thrones' star reportedly named their sweetheart called Willa