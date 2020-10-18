Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and other Marvel stars assemble for Biden’s fundraiser

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has racked up support from a number of Hollywood’s A-listers.

And amongst those are the highly-influential and supremely popular Marvel stars who have teamed up to show their support for the former vice president.

Chris Evans who plays Captain America, Scarlett Johansson who plays Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk, all joined forced for a fundraiser for Biden which will be held on Tuesday.

The entire Avengers team will get together for the Voters Assemble event, part of the Biden campaign and will also be joined by the famed director-duo, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Other Marvel stars will also be joining the OG superheroes, including Paul Rudd [Ant-Man], Zoey Saldana [Gamora] and Don Cheedle [War Machine].

The event is part of the Biden campaign’s many which have been given support by celebrities. The South Asian Block Party was also held which included the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh.