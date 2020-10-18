Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich unveils ‘afraid’ ballad after nasty breakup

Max Echrich appears to have followed Demi Lovato’s lead and has come out with a heartbroken ballad of his own, highlighting his pain following the nasty breakup.

The song in question, Afraid, details Max’s fears about moving on and loving yet again, especially after seeing such a painful past starring back at him in the rear view mirror.



Check it out below:

This song is not the only time Max has freely discussed his feelings. During his interview with Billboard the actor admitted that he wrote Afraid after falling in love with Demi and admitted that the song details all of the confusing feelings he was going through at the time.

He was quoted saying, "The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song.”