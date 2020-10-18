Chadwick Boseman’s wife asks for administrative rights to late actor’s estate

Chadwick Boseman’s wife has recently turned to US courts to demand administrative rights to the late actor’s multi-million-dollar estate.

The case reached Los Angeles courts this Thursday and per a report by Page Six the actor’s wife has asked for limited authority over his assets.

The estimated value of the entire property amasses to USD 938,500 and possess merely three living heirs to his estate, his parents and his wife.

For the unversed, the actor succumbed to complications brought via his colon cancer diagnosis at the mere age of 43.