Lahore: Huge fire erupts in plaza at Gulberg, spreads to fourth floor

LAHORE: A plaza located in the city's Gulberg Main Boulevard area was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning due to an electrical short circuit.

According to details from rescue officials, the fire broke out in a shop on the second floor of the plaza — Hafeez Centre, where laptops, mobile phones and other electronic items are sold — and spread to the fourth floor. The fire brigade was called soon after the fire broke out around 6:00 am in the morning.

So far, no loss of life has been reported but it is being said that electronic items worth millions have been destroyed by the flames.

Twelve fire brigades and 30 firefighters were called to the area to douse the flames. Reports from the ground state that eight fire brigades have run out of water.

Authorities have called for more fire brigades at the spot due to the intensity of the fire.

People on the fourth floor of the plaza are trapped and efforts are underway to evacuate them, officials added.