Salman Khan is a ‘fake, cowardly senior citizen’: Arnab Goswami lashes out

Salman Khan is one of the most beloved faces in all of Bollywood with his fan-base surpassing borders and reaching all through the world.

However, there are a number of people who aren’t big fans of the Bigg Boss star. Amongst them is his foe Arnab Goswami who recently lashed out at the actor over his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death, as well as the drug abuse case in Bollywood.

Khan had indirectly made a snide remark for Goswami last week during an episode of Bigg Boss.

“Be it Bigg Boss or any other show, you have to play the right game. You can't do anything for TRP. You all are going good. I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Don't say nonsense, lie or shout. That's not the point. They would shut your channel,” Khan had said.

Goswami has now responded, saying: "There's a coward in Bollywood, who is a bhai. Bhai says main ishaaron se baat karta hoon, channel band ho jaayega, channel band karwa denge. This fake, cowardly, elderly bhai, who's now a senior citizen, he does not dare to take my name.”

According to IBTimes, he also accused Khan of meeting politicians to seek help in registering a case against India’s Republic channel.