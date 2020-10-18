Kourtney Kardashian slammed for wearing 'Vote Kanye' merchandise ahead of US election 2020

Fans thought Kourtney Kardashian's endorsement of Kanye West’s election campaign to be downright embarrassing

Kourtney Kardashian met with scathing criticism after promoting merchandise for brother-in-law Kanye West’s election campaign.



The reality TV star from Keeping Up With the Kardashians recently put an Instagram story where she was seen wearing a baseball cap with “VOTE KANYE” written on it.

The Kardashian sister also shared a link to West’s merchandise website where her followers could get the same cap, and many other things.

Fans thought Kourtney’s endorsement of Kanye’s election campaign to be downright embarrassing and slammed the star on Twitter.

“Kourtney Kardashian posting an insta story to her 102 MILLION followers encouraging them to vote for kanye is one of the most irresponsible, egregious and reckless uses of that family’s platform that i’ve ever seen,” wrote a Twitter user.

Kanye is running for the upcoming US election 2020 after formally announcing his intention in July.

He will be competing as a write-in candidate in most states.