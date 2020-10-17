Katrina Kaif loses ‘Friday night games’ sequence, looks upset in latest video

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who loves to keep fans updated about her daily life, recently shared a video of herself wherein she could be seen upset after losing ‘Friday night games’ at a sequence.



Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress shared the video and wrote, “Friday night games.”

She went on to say, “Who else distinctly dislikes losing at sequence?? #mood.”

In the video, fans can also hear someone asking the actress how she feels after losing the game.



Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in baby pink outfit in the video that has gone viral shortly.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film was slated to hit the theaters in March but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.