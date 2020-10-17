close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Gigi Hadid shares rare glimpse at cheesy date night with Zayn Malik

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had yet another of their intimate date nights in after welcoming their baby girl.

On Friday, Hadid shared a tiny glimpse at her and Malik's romantic evening. 

 There was cheesy garlic pull apart bread the two enjoyed together.

This was Gigi's second date night with Zayn this month.

The supermodel had earlier cooked a full-fledged meal for themselves, that included browned butter sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

Hadid captioned her post as, "Mom and dad's first date night. She's in the other room w[ith] Oma [Yolanda, Gigi's mom] but miss her sm lol."

Gigi also shared the precious outfit Tan France gifted her baby girl which was "Zigi's Girl" onesies. "Omg @tanfrance love so much," Gigi captioned the image.

Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter in the last week of September. They announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post shortly after.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," Hadid wrote in her post.



