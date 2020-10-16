close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 16, 2020

Tiger Shroff leaves Disha Patani and fans awestruck with his stunning flying kick: Video

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 16, 2020

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff once again left Disha Patani and fans awestruck as he treated them with a perfect flying kick to showe off   his gymnastic skills.

The son of Jeckie   Shroff, who  is one of the fittest  in the film industry, has  impressed his rumoured girlfriend with his swift moves as she left a comment 'n000' with monkey face emojis 

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a video with the  caption: 'Shit happens... but he’s still standing.' 

The actor's 'Student of The Year 2' co-star Tara Sutaria also wrote, 'Ready for your Bolshoi Ballet debut!'

Shroff, who is very active on social media, keeps  his fans delighted with his acting and action skills as he  shares videos from his workout to grab their attention.

