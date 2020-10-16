close
Fri Oct 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2020

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and other celebs to encourage US voters with their performances

Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and other  superstars  have teamed up to  encourage US voters ahead of presidential election, supporting virtual rally.

They are joining the other celebrities and  activists to host 'Vote with Us', a massive virtual rally and 11-day on-the-ground mobilization to encourage voter turnout among young people and communities of color.

The hour-long event will include performances, appearances and support by Bieber, Lovato, and other megastars.

According to the press release, the rally will focus on the four essential pillars of voting: why, how, when and where to vote, with an emphasis on safe, in-person and early voting.

In addition, the event will highlight early vote events in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia and Phoenix.

Also joining the raThese groups will be uniting for the first time ever to mobilize and increase voter turnout.

