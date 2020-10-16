Meghan Markle, Harry’s decision not to return to UK ‘dismay’ Queen Elizabeth as she is missing Archie

Meghan Markle, Harry’s decision not to return to UK ‘dismays’ Queen Elizabeth as she is missing Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision not to return to UK ‘anytime soon’ has dismayed Queen Elizabeth as Her Majesty is missing her 17-month-old great-grandson Archie terribly.



According to a report by New Zealand Herald Her Majesty is dismayed by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to celebrate Christmas at their Los Angeles mansion as she is missing Archie terribly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last visited UK in March before coronavirus pandemic for their final royal engagements but their son Archie did not join them.

There were reports that the royal couple would return to UK before the Christmas but now ET Online reported that they would not be returning to Britain ‘anytime soon’.

It may be noted here that Meghan, Prince Harry and their son Archie have lived abroad since November 2019. They also did not celebrate the Christmas with Queen last year.

Later, the couple announced to step down as senior royals earlier this year and relocated to California with their son.