Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have no plan to return to UK ‘anytime soon’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not returning to UK ‘anytime soon’, however, the plan can change depending on circumstances.



The ET Online, citing sources, reported that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have no plans to return to Britain ‘anytime soon’.

The source further says, “Things can obviously change, if there's a concern about family health, but they are not hopping over the pond anytime imminently.”

About the social isolation guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic, the source told ET Online that Meghan and Prince Harry are adhering to the guidelines.

Earlier, there were reports Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, reportedly due back home in the next week as staff at the palace has been asked to prepare for their arrival.

Former Sun Royal correspondent, Charlies Rae revealed the Duke may be gearing up for “home truths” from Queen Elizabeth after he lands back in the UK.