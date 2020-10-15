close
Thu Oct 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Aamir Khan wants more scenes for Kareena Kapoor in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' after shooting wrapped

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Thursday responded to an Instagram post by his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena, who is pregnant with her second child, had thanked Khan after concluding the shoot for the period film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

"And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course," she wrote while sharing a picture with her "3 Idiots" co-star.

View this post on Instagram

What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you #Repost @kareenakapoorkhan • • • • • • And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...️️

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

She added, "Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed."

Re-sharing Kareena's post on his Instagram, Aamir Khan wrote, "What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I've requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you".

