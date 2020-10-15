Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wows fans with her absolute beauty in new snap

Hollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan set pulses racing with her new look as she shared as shared a stunning snap on social media.



Suhana Khan, who's enjoying cricket in the Dubai with her father, wowed fans in printed midi outfit, sitting in style for a perfect pose to flaunt her grace.

The future's superstar dropped the gorgeous photo on her Instagram with a sweet caption that will surely make you love the sweetheart of Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana, who seems to fall in love with herself in the post, wrote: "Gonna post this before I stare at it long enough to start hating it."

Her stunning post attracted response from her fans friends as actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor dropped a few emoticons on her post. Meanwhile, one of her admirer wrote: 'You absolute beauty.'



A few days back, the star kid shared a throwback picture of herself in New York City. Suhana recently took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post about society’s double standards.