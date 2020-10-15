Meghan Markle touches upon her move to LA with Prince Harry, Archie

Meghan Markle has some sold thoughts regarding her husband Prince Harry’s decision to move away from the royal family and during one of her most recent appearances, she defended Prince Harry’s actions in her very first public interview.

The duchess spoke at length about her family’s decision straight from her home in Santa Barbara and was quoted telling an editor working for the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, "My faith is greater than my fear.”

The LA native also claimed that her highly publicized move was riddled with fear and insecurities regarding the unknown.

Even when Fortune’s journalist Emma Hinchliffe asked the duchess about all of the feelings that subsequently brought her to this decision, the royal explained, "When you really know who you are and you know what your belief system is and you live by truth, then I think that can start to peel away the layers of where the fear comes in.”

She also went on to say, "If you live knowing the truth, regardless of what anyone says, you'll be able to go to sleep with a clear conscience.” After all, “Most people are afraid of the unknown, but sometimes you need to take that leap."