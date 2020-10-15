Taylor Swift praised by ex-frenemy Demi Lovato for ‘wanting Trump out’

American singers Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift are two of the numerous celebrities in the United States who have been continuously speaking openly about politics since the start of the election year.

After the Lover crooner recently announced her endorsement for Joe Biden in the presidential polls, her frenemy and vocal powerhouse, Demi Lovato came forth to laud her over her decision to speak about politics so openly.

During an interview with CNN, the Skyscraper singer heaped praise on Swift, saying: “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t. You can list Taylor Swift as a perfect example of that exact saying.”

“She kind of took a back seat and now she’s become very political and there are people that are unhappy with that too,” Lovato went on to say.

“It’s just, like, you have to live what feels authentic to you. To me, that’s using my platform to speak out about the things that I see that are wrong,” she said.

For the unversed, this comes as a major step forward for the two singers who weren’t on the best of terms before. Lovato was one of the people who attacked Swift in 2016’s presidential race between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump for staying silent.

“At least I speak up about [expletive] that’s uncomfortable to talk about rather than trying to be politically correct 24/7,” Lovato had said to Swift.

In an interview with Glamour that same year, she lashed out at Swift again, saying: “I think that having a song and a video about tearing Katy Perry down, that’s not women’s empowerment. We all do things that aren’t, but I have to ask myself, ‘Am I content with calling myself a feminist?’ Yes, because I speak out.”

The two singers eventually called truce in 2019 after Swift’s Lover was dropped: “Life’s too short for women not to support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift.”

Swift responded to that by saying: “This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face.”